Belvidere houses transformed into Halloween displays

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere is known as the ‘City of Murals. In October, the city could also be known as Halloweentown as some residents trick out their houses for the trick-or-treaters.

For the past 15 years, Todd Brongiel goes all-out for Halloween, building his own displays, some of which use materials he got from working at a stainless-steel wire factory.

“Well, I’ve always liked Halloween,” says Todd. “I love building and creating things and love the old-fashioned horror movies and was a good start to it.”

Since he started this, the display has expanded, now in two of his neighbor’s yards.

“It’s crazy. You got people they’re always driving by even when we’re setting up or like taking pictures of everything. Because we have so much,” says Todd’s daughter Emily.

One of those people is Paul Larsen. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he drove by Saturday afternoon.

“The best way to see it is to walk by slowly and just take a look because there’s a lot going on here. It’s very busy,” says Larsen.

“It’s a big part of town. I’ve met more people in town from them just driving by and looking at my decorations,” says Todd.

One of those people he’s met is Sheila Fowler. Not only does she have a display outside her house, but she also decorates most of the rooms in her house. Fowler is also known as the green witch, something kids look forward to every year.

“Every year I think I’m not wanting to do it anymore. And then it takes one child to walk by and ask ‘when are you going to start’ and I’m like yep, we got to start.”

Todd says he’s humbled about how much attention his house draws throughout every October.

“I’m not a people person, but every October I am. I love talking to everybody and hearing feedback. Sometimes they give me new ideas and everything.”

Todd says it takes him about three and a half days to complete the three-house display.

Fowler says one family was so amazed by her outdoor scene that they sent her a Christmas card with a picture of the family with her Halloween display.

