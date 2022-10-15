Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thurmond during his time as a Rockford police officer.
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
Owner Michelle Stocker says a shortage of full-time staff and inflation factored into this...
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
Two Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford.
Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
Missing Orangeville cow found
FOUND: Missing steer found in Stephenson Co. apple orchard

Latest News

Students got a tour of a farm and learned how to rescue someone from a grain bin.
‘No Harm on the Farm’ educates students on farm safety risks
‘No Harm on the Farm’ educates students on farm safety risks
FILE - Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills,...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
Photo of the fire
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source
Local bar hosts benefit for CD Source