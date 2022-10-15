Rockford IceHogs vintage AHL bobblehead unveiled

Rockford IceHogs bobblehead
Rockford IceHogs bobblehead(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition, vintage Rockford IceHogs bobblehead on Friday.

The bobblehead is a part of the American Hockley League Vintage Bobbleheads collection that is being released in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 AHL season.

Standing on a circular ice-like base bearing the team’s name, the smiling Rockford IceHogs bobblehead is suited up in a red, black and white jersey featuring the team logo and holding a hockey stick.

There are only 500 bobbleheads total. They are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Each bobblehead is priced at $30 with a shipping fee of $8

