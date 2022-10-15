‘No Harm on the Farm’ educates students on farm safety risks

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Data shows agriculture workers are 5-7 times more likely to die on the job than the average worker, making it one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S.

Blaine Calloni is one of more than two dozen students from the University of Illinois to participate in ‘No Harm on the Farm’, an annual event educating future first responders on the safety risks associated with working on farms in rural areas.

“There’s a real lack of specialty care, mental health care, even a shortage of primary physicians in the area. So seeing those affect people I love and my friends and my family kind of spurred me on to wanting to be a physician.”

Students got a tour of a farm and learned how to rescue someone from a grain bin. Calloni was the volunteer victim.

“I knew that they would kind of be immobilized. But you really don’t get that sense until you’re in there. How much can I move? My feet were kind of stuck like that. I could wiggle my toes but that was about it.”

“I just want them to understand how big making powerful and how it doesn’t give,” says farmer Mark Baker.

Mark Baker not only welcomed students to his farm, he’s also the founder of Stateline Farm Rescue which teaches students about farming rescue concepts and procedures.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to these students. So, when they become doctors, and they go into practice, and, you know, I tell everybody, if we could save one person by doing this program, it was well worth that,” says Baker.

“These are big machines most often you’ve seen from really far when you’re driving, but when you’re actually involved in one’s kind of changes your perspective,” says Calloni.

A study from the University of Aberdeen identifies stress and fatigue as the key causes of farm accidents and injuries just last year.

