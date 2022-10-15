Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor.

Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can do for its neighbors who lost the entire store and all of its inventory in a massive fire. The benefit at the bar has live bands and a 50/50 raffle with food and drinks. All proceeds raised went to the owners of CD Source and it encouraged attendees to bring CDs and records to donate.

Co-owner Amy Grace says, “One of the bands that are playing tonight came and approached us, they do a lot of business with CD Source. They came to us and asked us if we’d like to do it. We’re kinda the new kids on the block, we’ve only been open since March. So they asked us if we wanted to do it and we absolutely jumped at it.”

There is a GoFundMe created for the owners of CD Source. You can check that out and donate by clicking here.

