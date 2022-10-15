Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second to last week of the Illinois football season is in the books, and here are the scores from around the Stateline:

NIC-10

-Boylan 27, Guilford 7

-Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17

-Auburn 46, Jefferson 44

-Freeport 42, East 18

-Hononegah 34, Belvidere 8

BNC

-Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Chrisitan 6

-Byron 49, Dixon 14

-Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0

-Winnebago 41, North Boone 12

-Stillman Valley 23, Lutheran 14

NUIC

-Dakota 66, West Carroll 0

-Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 8

-Du-Pec 35, Galena 6

8-Player Football

-Christian Life 1, Parkview Christian 0 (forfeit)

-South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22

-Amboy 42, Aquin 14

-Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14

-Polo 64, Flanagan-Cornell 0

-Hiawatha 44, Central City (Iowa) 26

Additional Scores

-Moline 33, Sterling 21

-Rochelle 42, Plano 22

-Newman Central 30, Mendota 27

-Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0

