Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
Only one week remains for the IHSA football regular season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second to last week of the Illinois football season is in the books, and here are the scores from around the Stateline:
NIC-10
-Boylan 27, Guilford 7
-Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17
-Auburn 46, Jefferson 44
-Freeport 42, East 18
-Hononegah 34, Belvidere 8
BNC
-Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Chrisitan 6
-Byron 49, Dixon 14
-Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0
-Winnebago 41, North Boone 12
-Stillman Valley 23, Lutheran 14
NUIC
-Dakota 66, West Carroll 0
-Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 8
-Du-Pec 35, Galena 6
8-Player Football
-Christian Life 1, Parkview Christian 0 (forfeit)
-South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22
-Amboy 42, Aquin 14
-Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14
-Polo 64, Flanagan-Cornell 0
-Hiawatha 44, Central City (Iowa) 26
Additional Scores
-Moline 33, Sterling 21
-Rochelle 42, Plano 22
-Newman Central 30, Mendota 27
-Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0
