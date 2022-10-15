Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap

Only one week remains for the IHSA football regular season
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second to last week of the Illinois football season is in the books, and here are the scores from around the Stateline:

NIC-10

-Boylan 27, Guilford 7

-Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17

-Auburn 46, Jefferson 44

-Freeport 42, East 18

-Hononegah 34, Belvidere 8

BNC

-Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Chrisitan 6

-Byron 49, Dixon 14

-Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0

-Winnebago 41, North Boone 12

-Stillman Valley 23, Lutheran 14

NUIC

-Dakota 66, West Carroll 0

-Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 8

-Du-Pec 35, Galena 6

8-Player Football

-Christian Life 1, Parkview Christian 0 (forfeit)

-South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22

-Amboy 42, Aquin 14

-Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14

-Polo 64, Flanagan-Cornell 0

-Hiawatha 44, Central City (Iowa) 26

Additional Scores

-Moline 33, Sterling 21

-Rochelle 42, Plano 22

-Newman Central 30, Mendota 27

-Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thurmond during his time as a Rockford police officer.
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
Owner Michelle Stocker says a shortage of full-time staff and inflation factored into this...
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
Two Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford.
Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
Missing Orangeville cow found
FOUND: Missing steer found in Stephenson Co. apple orchard

Latest News

Rockford IceHogs bobblehead
Limited edition IceHogs bobblehead released ahead of AHL season
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically...
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
Oregon, Winnebago boys soccer head to extra PK’s in regional semifinal
Oregon, Winnebago boys soccer head to extra PKs in regional semifinal
IceHogs prepare for season opener in Manitoba
IceHogs prepare for season opener in Manitoba