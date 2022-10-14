Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver

Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspects
Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspects(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.

Janesville Police ask for help finding the three suspects. The describe all of them as black males in their late teens or early twenties. The first had a black handgun and was wearing a red hoodie, gray joggers and socks with sandals. The second is described as wearing a black jacket with a red logo, ripped jeans and red and black sneakers. The final suspect was wearing a dark puffy coat, a mask and white tennis shoes.

If you know anything about the incident, you are urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-758-3636.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thurmond during his time as a Rockford police officer.
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
Owner Michelle Stocker says a shortage of full-time staff and inflation factored into this...
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
Two Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford.
Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
Missing Orangeville cow found
Orangeville missing steer found

Latest News

Rockford IceHogs bobblehead
Limited edition IceHogs bobblehead released ahead of AHL season
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically...
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for MHS students critically injured in crash
By a tally of 4 to 2, the board’s Nursing Center Committee votes in favor of joining the...
Stephenson County residents vocal over whether some nurses should get a raise