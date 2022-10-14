Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver

Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.

Janesville Police ask for help finding the three suspects. The describe all of them as black males in their late teens or early twenties. The first had a black handgun and was wearing a red hoodie, gray joggers and socks with sandals. The second is described as wearing a black jacket with a red logo, ripped jeans and red and black sneakers. The final suspect was wearing a dark puffy coat, a mask and white tennis shoes.

If you know anything about the incident, you are urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-758-3636.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.