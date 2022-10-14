Stephenson County residents vocal over whether some nurses should get a raise

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A heated debate in downtown Freeport Thursday evening. At stake are the salaries of certified nursing assistants at Stephenson County’s longest-running assisted living complex.

The Stephenson County Board applied to be part of a state program to increase nursing staff wages. But with a shortage of board members at the previous meeting, the county missed the October 1 deadline to opt-in. However, the state gives the county another opportunity to vote on joining the program.

The certified nursing assistants at Walnut Acres currently make $15 an hour. Nursing Home Committee Chair Casey Anthony hopes they can see that pay increase by up to $6.50 an hour.

“They’re the ones who are taking care of everyone’s loved ones. They know the little things about them what they like, what they don’t like, how they like to be cared about what food they even like. And so those things just greatly enhance the quality of care that residents receive.”

By a tally of 4 to 2, the board’s Nursing Center Committee votes in favor of joining the state-run program to increase pay. Anthony says this is a much-needed reward for the nurses.

“When they’re at the home, they’re giving the most care and so their positions are vitally important.”

Stephenson County Board Chairperson Bill Hadley says board members against a wage increase haven’t talked to him about it. But the concern by some is the raise would involve money the county simply doesn’t have.

“I tell them, let’s work together. Let’s give this management company a chance. Let’s give this nursing home administrator a chance.”

Hadley says this shouldn’t be a political issue. There are Republicans and Democrats who support this wage increase and help save Walnut Acres.

“I’d seen the nursing home battle a $2 million debt and pay that all back we’re now in about a $380,000 debt. But that money is getting paid back every month,” says Hadley.

“Finances were an issue before right now. We’re projecting to end the year in the positive. So those are all things in the past and we need to continue to look to the future,” says Anthony.

Next week is the final step in the process where the full county board will debate and then vote on whether to opt into the program to give the nurses raises.

There are more than 50 people residing at walnut acres nursing home in Freeport.

