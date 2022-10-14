Rolling with VetsRoll: from Beloit, WI to Washington, D.C.

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - 23 News weather anchor Aaron Wilson will hit the road this weekend to experience the fall VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C.

October 16 through 19 is sure to be filled with surprises during an almost non-stop four-day trip to the nation’s capital.

Veterans and “Rosie-the-Riveters” take off Sunday, Oct. 16 from Beloit, Wis. and will travel across-country using Badger Charter Coaches.

Exciting stops on the tour include the National Museum of the USAF, Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH, Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln Memorials, Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, and the National WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The group will then return home Wednesday, Oct. 19, escorted by first responders in a Victory Parade followed by a celebration at Central Christian Church in Beloit.

Fall 2022 marks nearly 2,100 Veterans and “Rosies” that have taken this memorable journey to see their war memorials in Washington, D.C. These heroes, now in their seventies to their late nineties, enjoy seeing the monuments built as tributes to the service and the ultimate sacrifice of America’s Veterans.

All Veterans and “Rosies” that served from 1975 and earlier in active duty and were honorably discharged are eligible for the trip at no charge. Trained assistants and medical staff also accompany the group on their trip, to make sure everyone is comfortable and well taken care of.

VetsRoll wants to provide closure, gratitude and respect to America’s senior-most Veterans for the incredible sacrifices they have made in the name of freedom through memorable trips like this one- hoping to share an experience of socializing, making new friends and comradery that they will never forget.

Those interested in honoring the country’s aging Veterans by donating to VetsRoll or by volunteering, can visit www.VetsRoll.org or call 1-800-383-CAMP (2267).

Any questions can be directed to Mark Finnegan at 608-207-8319 or by email at Mark@VetsRoll.org or via Facebook.

