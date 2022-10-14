Rockford-area students learn about careers in manufacturing

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - In celebration of World Manufacturing Day, 200 students from nine area high schools got a behind-the-scenes look at a booming industry.

On Thursday, students toured 15 manufacturing facilities across the Rockford region and heard from a guest speaker at Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center in Belvidere. Students also learned about different specialties like welding and robotics.

“You know, Manufacturing Day is really about helping students go from the place of, maybe they don’t understand that advanced manufacturing is awesome, but there’s also, you don’t have to go very far, like, in behind closed doors in Rockford, Illinois there are so many career pathways for students,” said Edge Factor founder and CEO Jeremy Bout.

