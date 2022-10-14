Remaining cooler this weekend with colder air on tap to start next work week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front bringing some light showers and another temperature drop is moving through the region as we speak. The cooler-than-normal conditions will also prevail into the weekend before the coldest air of the season moves in to start next week.

Behind the showers that will gradually exit through Friday evening, the clouds will clear into the early overnight making for temperatures to go down to freezing around the region. Because we are still in the growing season and many hometowns still haven’t seen the first freeze yet, the National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Freeze Warning from 1-8 p.m. for places Winnebago County on south and east. The NWS office in Milwaukee also issued a Freeze Warning for Green, Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin.

A cold front is moving through the area Friday night that will make our area football games quite cold. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Due to many spots not getting the first freeze yet, another Freeze Warning is in effect overnight to early Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies across the region with the continued breezy westerly winds outside. High temperatures will approach the low-to-mid 50s around here with the same being said for Sunday. We’ll have a weak cold front move through early Sunday morning that will turn our winds to come out of the northwest straight out of Canada for the daytime.

While still cool, highs will warm into the 50s for the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Lots of sunshine is in store for Saturday remaining a bit cooler. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Regardless, you can still expect temperatures into the 50s for most of us with mostly sunny skies. Then, a reinforcing surge of colder air will move in later Sunday and usher in the season’s coldest conditions so far. While Monday and Tuesday will remain dry, highs on both days will be in the 40s along with the days having breezy northerly winds. It wouldn’t surprise me if winds will gust near 30 miles per hour both days adding even more of a chill into the air.

Another cold front will shift our winds for Sunday and will give us a bit more in the way of clouds. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cool down is then in store early next work week with cold and blustery conditions expected with highs only in the 40s and wind gusts to 30mph. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Much of next week will remain dry with signs pointing to a slight warm-up in the works. Toward the latter half of next week, a building upper-level ridge in the west may move into the Midwest. With that in mind, we’ll see temperatures return into the 50s by Wednesday and near 60° by next Friday. It’s possible that even warmer temperatures may exist beyond next weekend. This thinking goes in line with the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center that shows above-normal temperatures being favored for the time period of October 22-28.

Toward the end of October, our temperatures look to warm-up back to near or slightly above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

