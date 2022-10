ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found.

Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off.

He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse Barker, who competes in 4H.

The man who found caught Rocky was Dan Borcghardt.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.