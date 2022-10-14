October 16-22 to be named Rockford Public Library Week

Rockford Public Library
Rockford Public Library(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Tom McNamara will be naming October 16 through 22 Rockford Public Library Week In honor of the 150th anniversary of the library’s foundation.

The mayor’s proclamation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 at the Rockford City Council meeting.

“We’re honored to be the team leading our wonderful Library’s operations and services at the time of this important milestone,” said Lynn Stainbrook, RPL’s executive director. “We are as proud of the Library’s rich 150-year history as we are excited for its bright, exciting future!”

The Rockford Public Library was founded in 1872 as the second library in Illinois, and currently has four facilities; RPL’s Nordlof Center, the Hart Interim Library, two branch libraries and a mobile library.

Other festivities marking RPL’s sesquicentenary include the 150th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at 120 N. 3rd Street in the old Fran Kral space.

