Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash.

Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo High School held multiple fundraisers including a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and bake sale.

“It’s a great feeling to know that schools within our conference we really care about each other, we care about our communities, we care about our students and our kids and you do realize that we would all do anything for each other to help each other out,” Polo Athletic Director Ted Alston said.

The 50/50 raffle alone raised over $600 and the number was quickly doubled when raffle winner Troy Tonselman returned his winnings. The recent MHS graduate said he went to school with one of the critically injured students and said donating the winnings was the right thing to do.

“The small towns just come together like no one else, it’s really great to see and everyone goes through stuff and it’s just really great to see everyone’s just backing each other up,” Tonselman said.

Fundraisers are planned throughout the rest of the week at numerous high school football games. The list of fundraisers this Friday and Saturday at football games includes:

-Milledgeville vs. River Ridge

-EPC vs. Fulton

-LeRoy vs. Morrison

-Martinsville vs. St. Thomas More

-Du-Pec vs. Galena

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.