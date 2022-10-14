Limited edition IceHogs bobblehead released ahead of AHL season

Rockford IceHogs bobblehead
Rockford IceHogs bobblehead(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Milwaukee, Wis. (WIFR) - IceHogs regular season play is just around the corner. That means it’s time to break out the jerseys, hats and now, a new limited edition bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

The figurine is part of the first vintage-style collection that features all 32 AHL teams. It is officially available in stores starting Friday to ring in the new season.

“We’re excited to be working with the AHL to release the first collection of vintage bobbleheads featuring every American Hockey League team,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The IceHogs are coming off a successful season and they are looking to generate some more excitement for the hockey-loving fans in Rockford in the 2022-23 season.”

The IceHogs player is available only at the online store, and it’s officially licensed by the AHL. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

