FOUND: Missing steer found in Stephenson Co. apple orchard

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found.

Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off.

He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in 4H.

The man who found caught Rocky was Dan Borchardt. Rocky was found in an apple orchard about 2 miles from the farm.

