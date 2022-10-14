Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire

Photo courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department
Photo courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dog was found dead Friday even though first responders acted quickly to extinguish what is being called an accidental fire.

Just before 10 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road in Rockford and called 9-1-1.

Within minutes of the call, firefighters arrived on scene to smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

Crews were able to force entry to the home and extinguish a small, smoldering fire in the living room. Damages are estimated at $25,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The incident is under investigation.

