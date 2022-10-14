Coolest air of the season has arrived, even colder temps follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While October got off to an extremely mild and sunny start, the past few days have been anything but.

Clouds have asserted their dominance over our skies the past two days, and chilly breezes have taken over in full force. The days ahead will feature more in the way of sunshine, but the chill’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Skies are to clear Thursday evening, and winds are to subside slightly, which should allow temperatures to fall quickly. By Friday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s. It should come as no surprise that Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been posted for the vast majority of the area.

Similar to Thursday, sunshine will be around to start the day Friday, at least in mixed form, but clouds are to regather by midday, and will likely remain locked in for most, if not all of the afternoon. Breezes are to remain a noticeable factor for a third consecutive day as well. Once again, cool air aloft will create enough instability to allow scattered showers to develop during the afternoon and perhaps the early evening hours. It’s possible these showers could contain those soft ice pellets known as graupel, which fell in some spots Thursday afternoon.

Mixed sunshine is likely at least to start the day on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return for the afternoon once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are at least a decent bet to fire in the afternoon hours Friday, much like Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain may be a factor early on in Friday night's football games. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breezes will once again kick up Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Friday evening’s football games may have wet weather around to start, skies should clear quickly as the evening progresses.

Skies will quickly clear Friday evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to feature much more in the way of sunshine, but a chilly breeze is to persist, gusting up to 20 miles per hour once again.

Sunshine is to return in full force on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breezes will continue to be somewhat of a factor Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are to top out at just 53° despite the presence of sunshine. It’s to be, without question, the coolest weekend since mid-April, when temperatures failed to get out of the 40s each day.

A chilly weekend is ahead of us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you think that’s chilly, wait until next week! Temperatures Monday and Tuesday aren’t to get out of the middle 40s during the day, and mid-20s are likely at night.

Any substantial warming is at least a week away, though temperatures could very well reach well into the 60s by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.