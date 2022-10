ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy today with a chance for light showers late this afternoon through early evening. Highs will reach the low 50′s. Down to the low 30′s tonight. Low 50′s/low 30′s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Cold Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the middle 40′s and lows in the mid to upper 20′s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.