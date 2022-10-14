Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Janesville; suspects at-large

Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspects
Janesville Police search for armed robbery suspects(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Three suspects are wanted by police after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police say just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street three men rushed the Amazon driver, damaging his wallet. One of the suspects flashed a handgun. The driver handed the wallet over, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and took off in different directions.

The driver was not hurt during the robbery.

Janesville police need the public’s help finding the three suspects, all described as black males in their late teens or early twenties.

One was wearing a red hoodie, gray joggers and socks with sandals; the second was wearing a black jacket with a red logo, ripped jeans and red and black sneakers, and the last was wearing a dark puffy coat, a mask and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

