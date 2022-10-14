Actor Antony Grasso teaches students on film industry

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Guilford High School got a big suprise Thursday as actor and director Antony Grasso made a stop in the Stateline to teach students about the life of the film industry.

Grasso directed a few films and even appeared in a range of television like Gotham and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Grasso has been an acting teacher for more than two decades and will teach an improv class this Saturday at Rockford University.

“It’s a great career going into theater but there is also a huge market in T.V and film. If you didn’t get that formal training have just good instincts and then not relying on vocal dynamic and all that stuff it can sometimes serve them and sometimes not” said Grasso.

