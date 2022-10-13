Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Activists demand answers in video spread across social media
Activists demand answers after police allegedly slammed Auburn student
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Community members outraged after Auburn teen allegedly slammed, hurt by Rockford cop in 2021
Rockford family sues Auburn officer, claiming unreasonable and deadly force used on 14-year-old son
Rockford police have the intersection blocked off while the investigation is underway.
Police: two-car crash at Auburn and Huffman Blvd. involves injuries
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Riverview Ice House renovations underway
Nearly $6M in renovations underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House
Riverview Ice House renovations underway
Riverview Ice House renovations underway
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
LIVE: Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year