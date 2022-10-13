Railroad crossing improvement project approved for Lee County

BNSF
BNSF(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A public safety project at the railroad crossing on Steward Road can now move full steam ahead after approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

A stipulated agreement announced Thursday will improve public safety measures at the highway-rail grade crossing of the BNSF Railway Company track in Steward, Ill.

Under the new agreement, BNSF Railroad is required to install automatic flashing lights, signals, gates with bells and a locomotive event recorder, while the Lee County Highway Department is tasked at installing a combination curb and gutter along the northbound side of the highway approaching the crossing.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $676,000. ICC staff recommended that the project utilize Grade Crossing Protection funds for up to 95% of the cost associated with the installation of automatic warning devices and 100% of the installation of the new curb and gutter.

BNSF will pick up the remaining 5% of installation costs, as well as all future operating and maintenance costs.

“Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employee safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like this to move forward, and that’s a win for everyone who uses the crossings,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is expected to be completed within a year of the agreement.

