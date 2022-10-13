Nearly $6M in renovations underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to public and private interest and support, major renovations are underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House.

Nearly $6 million in renovations have been taking place inside the facility from new ice system mechanicals, dasher boards, glass, concrete base floors, and infrared heat in spectator areas for both rinks inside the facility.

A work in progress over the last couple of months, the Rockford Park District officially began the renovation process in April.

Built in 1976, funding was needed to completely replace the mechanical/refrigeration system, hockey boards, and glass, and to complete additional renovations needed throughout the facility, including new concrete flooring.

