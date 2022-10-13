Nearly $6M in renovations underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House

By WIFR Newsroom and Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to public and private interest and support, major renovations are underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House.

Nearly $6 million in renovations have been taking place inside the facility from new ice system mechanicals, dasher boards, glass, concrete base floors, and infrared heat in spectator areas for both rinks inside the facility.

A work in progress over the last couple of months, the Rockford Park District officially began the renovation process in April.

Built in 1976, funding was needed to completely replace the mechanical/refrigeration system, hockey boards, and glass, and to complete additional renovations needed throughout the facility, including new concrete flooring.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Activists demand answers in video spread across social media
Activists demand answers after police allegedly slammed Auburn student
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Community members outraged after Auburn teen allegedly slammed, hurt by Rockford cop in 2021
Rockford family sues Auburn officer, claiming unreasonable and deadly force used on 14-year-old son
Rockford police have the intersection blocked off while the investigation is underway.
Police: two-car crash at Auburn and Huffman Blvd. involves injuries
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

Riverview Ice House renovations underway
Riverview Ice House renovations underway
Owner Michelle Stocker says a shortage of full-time staff and inflation factored into this...
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
Owner Michelle Stocker says a shortage of full-time staff and inflation factored into this...
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
Lawsuit filed against family of Auburn High School Student
Lawsuit filed by family of Auburn student