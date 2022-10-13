Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department names new chief

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem-Roscoe Fie Department named Patrick Trollop the next fire chief beginning on January 1, 2023.

Trollop takes over retiring Fire Chief Don Shoevlin who intends to retire at the end of the year.

Trollop has been the HRFD for 10 years and is the current battalion chief, he also worked as a paramedic for five years and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

