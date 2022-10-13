Freeport man faces drug charges after police find 950 grams of cannabis

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars in Stephenson County after police find a large amount of drugs inside his residence.

Darren Miller, 33, of Freeport faces unlawful possession with intent to deliver among other charges.

Just before 6:30 Wednesday night, police executed a search warrant in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street in Freeport. During the search, officers seized approximately 950 grams of cannabis.

Miller is being held at the Stephenson County jail on $50,000 bond.

