Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former well-known Rockford police officer has died in Tennessee.

The Davidson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 29-year-old Eric Thurmond. Social media indicates Thurmond was living in the Nashville area. Investigators are still determining the cause of death and an autopsy report is expected to be available in 12 weeks.

Thurmond was a three-year veteran on the Rockford Police Department and was one of two resident police officers, or ROCK officers, who live in the neighborhoods they patrol on their daily shifts. Thurmond’s work with children was recognized on a local and national level.

In 2019, Thurmond was charged with criminal sexual assault when a woman reported he sexually assaulted her while he was off duty. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in September 2021. As part of the plea deal, he was not allowed to work for any law enforcement agency in Illinois.

23 News has reached out to law enforcement in Tennessee for more information.

