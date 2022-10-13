Cooler, occasionally unsettled pattern takes hold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no denying that October has gotten off to an extremely pleasant start. Up until Tuesday, we had yet to see any measurable rainfall, and seven of the month’s first eleven days saw temperatures reach the 70s.

Even Wednesday, despite a period of wind-driven rain that took up a few hours of the day, saw temperatures top out near seasonally normal levels. That, however, is a thing of the past, as one cold front has already passed through the area, and another is on the way.

The second front will swing through the region Wednesday evening, and will likely bring with it a brief shot of rainfall to the region. Occasionally gusty winds are also possible with this frontal passage, though not to the 40 to 45mph extent that winds had blown earlier in the day.

Skies are to clear quickly overnight, and winds are to drop considerably, allowing for temperatures to continue to their cooling. Eventually, come Thursday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 30s.

Thursday will open on a rather sunny note, though a few clouds here or there aren’t to be ruled out. While mixed sunshine will continue to shine through most of the morning, winds will again ramp up considerably, reaching 30-35mph at times. These northwesterly winds will severely limit temperatures, as highs aren’t likely to climb much above 50°.

Clouds are to be on the increase during the afternoon hours as our atmosphere destabilizes somewhat. There could be just enough instability that a few isolated sprinkles or light showers may develop in a spot or two. Compared to Wednesday’s activity, this is to be much lighter and more scattered.

As winds die down even further Thursday night and skies clear, temperatures are to fall even more expeditiously. Eventually, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to right around 30° by dawn Friday.

Almost mirroring Thursday, Friday will start off sunny, then gradually turn more cloudy as the day progresses. Similar to Thursday, a stray shower or two may fire in the afternoon hours, though activity will remain widely scattered and brief in nature. Once again, winds will be a factor, gusting up to 30mph. This time, however, winds will blow from a southwesterly direction, meaning temperatures may inch up a bit compared to Thursday. Highs Friday will reach the middle 50s.

Due to the still-gusty breezes, more leaves are likely to fall over the course of the next couple days. Thus, it’d be a fool’s errand to attempt to rake the leaves Thursday or Friday. Come Saturday, when winds are much less gusty, homeowners will have a much better opportunity to tackle this first phase of Fall yardwork.

The weekend ahead looks to be chilly, but quite sunny. Highs Saturday top out in the lower 50s, while mid 50s are on the agenda for Sunday. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives as next week commences. Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday are to top out in the 46°-47° range, with lows in the 20s at night.

Improvements arrive later in the week, and by next weekend, temperatures could possibly take another run toward 70°!

