Chicago chocolate maker challenges Winnebago, Boone elementary schools in ‘Halloween Hunt’

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An education-based chocolate company is challenging teachers in northern Illinois to share a glimpse into the science of endangered animals with their students.

Until Oct. 21, teachers can upload a 1-minute video to the company’s Facebook page featuring their students sharing facts, interesting information or even an art project about their favorite endangered animals.

The winner will receive $1000 prize and a Yowie, a surprise covered by a chocolate shell, for every student at school.

Yowie, the Australian word for “Big Foot,” focuses on learning about wildlife and endangered species. The company focuses on the educational side of wildlife, while mixing the imagination of mythical creatures, storytelling and a childhood favorite, chocolate!

See the company’s contest rules in its Facebook post below:

