Breast cancer survivors raise awareness about importance of annual mammograms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer, as statistics show around one in eight women in the U.S. will develop it in their lifetime. That’s why doctors say, spreading the word about early detection is so important.

Renee Forberg walked into her annual mammogram back in 2017, as she has done many times before. “I didn’t feel anything, I had zero symptoms what so ever,” said Forberg. “I expected to get a call saying ‘see you again next year’, that didn’t happen.”

This visit, was different. Forberg learned she had Stage 0 ductal carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

“I had two ten year old twins, they were ten at the time,” said Forberg. “Just everything goes through your mind.”

Forberg went through six weeks of radiation at OSF Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care, a lumpectomy, and several surgeries to remove lymph nodes to stop the cancers spread.

“My biggest fear before I actually knew what I had and what the treatment would be, was just them seeing mom sick,” said Forberg.

While it was not an easy path, it was one that lead her to recovery. Forberg knows there are many other people, who aren’t as lucky.

“When I was in medical school, my mom was diagnosed with cancer,” said OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Radiation Oncologist Dr. George Bryan. “It was terminal unfortunately.”

Dr. Bryan saw his mothers battle and changed his medical path from pediatrics, to oncology. He wished to deliver care to patients like his mother and Forberg.

“My mom would always hug us every time she saw us virtually,” said Dr. Bryan. “I’ll ask patients if they want a hug or not, and not too many patients say no.”

But Dr. Bryan says, success stories start with caring for yourself. “Early detection, and the key to that, is a mammogram,” said Dr. Bryan.

Dr. Bryan says Forberg is now five years into remission because of that annual screening in 2017.

“I remember walking out those doors, and my husband was with me because he came every single time I had an appointment. I was just, losing it,” said Forberg. “Who knows what would’ve happened if I waited a month, two months, six months.”

Forberg hopes her story can change other women’s outcomes for the better. She credits the staff at OSF Cancer Care Center, for being by her side every step of the way.

