Beloit man exposed young daughter to prostitution, drugs

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Beloit man was found guilty Thursday on several charges including human trafficking and child neglect.

Ieem Currie was convicted of keeping a place of prostitution, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver out of his home in Beloit, Wis.

Prosecutors said Currie promised free food, shelter and drugs, to young women in exchange for the money earned from acts of prostitution- all while on parole and GPS monitoring due to a previous conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Evidence showed that Currie exposed his young daughter to drugs and prostitution going on inside the house and allowed individuals under the influence to drive the girl to school.

He faces a combined maximum penalty of more than 75 years in prison and is scheduled on Feb. 10. 2023 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.