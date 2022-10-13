Beloit to host Deviate art fair

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit is set to host a first of its kind interactive and collaborative’s kind interactive and collaborative art and music event called Deviate.

The event is on Saturday, October 15th from 6 - 11 p.m. at the Ironworks Campus Spine and is an adult only event.

It will feature food, drinks, music and installations with an industrial vibe, organizers expect a wild party with more than 1,000 people attending.

“We want it to be a party so it’s not necessarily a kid friendly environment which is why we keep it 21 and over and we did find great success. Most people have not been in this building and most people in this area probably not been to something quite like this so I’m just really looking forward to seeing how people react” said Geronimo Director of Entertainment and Programming Ryan Hickey.

Those who are interested can buy tickets online for $10 or in-person for $15.

For those who have more questions, you can visit Deviate’s website on this link.

