Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia says the 90-year-old Dooley was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday, two days after he was admitted.

The school says he was treated for a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs. He also served as athletic director until 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Car crash
Loves Park man arrested after witnesses say car crash incited gunshots
Rockford Police investigate Halsted Road shooting
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Shooting
One arrested in Freeport after possible gang-related shooting

Latest News

The package was labeled as “Delta 8,” which is a cannabinoid found in the Sativa plant.
Cannabis-derived gummy worms found in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy, mom says
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
house for sale
Listening to America: Housing Crisis
An unsuspecting woman bought boxes with a human fetus and cremated remains in a storage unit...
Woman finds human fetus, cremated remains in storage unit won in online auction
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot including police officers when a...
3 officers injured, suspect killed in Philadelphia shooting