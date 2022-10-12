‘Tis the season for the Mayor’s holiday card contest

2021's holiday card winner, by Lexi Garcia
2021's holiday card winner, by Lexi Garcia(City of Rockford)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Young area artists have their chance to be featured by the City of Rockford with the return of the Mayor’s holiday card contest. With the holiday season around the corner, Mayor Tom McNamara asks elementary and middle school artists to submit their original designs.

The winning art will be sent to local business and organizations that support the city and further its growth. The submissions must be secular and inclusive to all religions and cultures, and should be no larger than a standard piece of printer paper. The designs should also use art supplies that make it easy to replicate. This includes crayons, water colors, paints, pencils, markers and more.

To enter the contest, artists should send their design, name, address, phone number, school, grade and age to: City of Rockford Mayor’s Office, 425 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61104. Cards are due November 4th.

The winner will receive ten copies of their card and $25 gift cards to Lino’s and the Rockford Art Deli.

