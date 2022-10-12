Stateline Air Force pilot to fly over Lambeau Field

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Air Force Captain Boston Nimmer is taking his skills to the skies and living a dream at the same time.

Nimmer is from Shirland, he was fascinated with fighter jets since when he was at Hononegah high school.

Nimmer is also a huge Green Bay Packers fan and with the help of some friends, he will be able to fly a jet over Lambeau Field this Sunday when the Packers take on the New York Jets.

“It takes a lot of hard work, a little bit of skill and a little bit of luck and honestly, it’s a very achievable dream to fly a fighter jet and to be able to do a fly over your favorite team its honestly a dream come true” said Nimmer.

