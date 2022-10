ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers today with south winds 10 - 20 MPH. Highs will remain in the low 60′s. Down to the upper 30′s tonight with a few light rain showers. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and much cooler with highs in the lower 50′s. 50′s and for highs and dry through the weekend. Upper 40′s likely the beginning of next week.

