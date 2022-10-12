Rockford family sues Auburn officer, claiming unreasonable and deadly force used on 14-year-old son

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A viral video that surfaced this week showing surveillance footage of a Rockford school liaison officer slamming a then 14-year-old freshman at Auburn High School has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Attorneys representing the student held a news conference Wednesday outlining the details of the lawsuit which claims that officer Bradley Lauer tried to cover up misconduct by telling the family that he and the student were “scuffling” and that the student “slipped”, “fell” and “hit his head.”

The law office also shared images from the suit, claiming that they show the skull fracture the 14-year-old incurred, allegedly at the hands of officer Lauer.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGE IS GRAPHIC IN NATURE AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE.

Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying that it shows the skull fracture allegedly incurred during the physical assault. (Law Offices of Al Hofeld Jr. LLC.)

The family of the student plans to refer the surveillance video to Winnebago County District Attorney’s office for possible prosecution of officer Lauer.

23 News reached out to the Rockford Police Department for its comment on the suit and has not received a response. However, mayor Tom McNamara says he supports the long-standing relationship between Rockford police and Rockford Public Schools:

I don’t respond to every law firm’s press release. They are following a playbook to provide partial information and inflame the public prior to filing a lawsuit. I support our officers and the long-standing relationship we have had with our public schools to provide a safe learning environment.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference in Chicago, Ill. below:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.