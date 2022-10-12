Rockford family sues Auburn officer, claiming unreasonable and deadly force used on 14-year-old son

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A viral video that surfaced this week showing surveillance footage of a Rockford school liaison officer slamming a then 14-year-old freshman at Auburn High School has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Attorneys representing the student held a news conference Wednesday outlining the details of the lawsuit which claims that officer Bradley Lauer tried to cover up misconduct by telling the family that he and the student were “scuffling” and that the student “slipped”, “fell” and “hit his head.”

The law office also shared images from the suit, claiming that they show the skull fracture the 14-year-old incurred, allegedly at the hands of officer Lauer.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGE IS GRAPHIC IN NATURE AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE.

Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying that it...
Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying that it shows the skull fracture allegedly incurred during the physical assault.(Law Offices of Al Hofeld Jr. LLC.)

The family of the student plans to refer the surveillance video to Winnebago County District Attorney’s office for possible prosecution of officer Lauer.

23 News reached out to the Rockford Police Department for its comment on the suit and has not received a response. However, mayor Tom McNamara says he supports the long-standing relationship between Rockford police and Rockford Public Schools:

Watch Wednesday’s news conference in Chicago, Ill. below:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Car crash
Loves Park man arrested after witnesses say car crash incited gunshots
Rockford Police investigate Halsted Road shooting
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Shooting
One arrested in Freeport after possible gang-related shooting

Latest News

Wednesday turned out to be a rather breezy one in the Stateline.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/12/2022
Shots fired in Freeport; police looking for suspect
Shots fired in Freeport; police looking for suspect
The amendment would make it a state constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain.
What to know about the Workers’ Rights Amendment
Photo of the Narcan
Narcan vending machines hit the streets of Rockford
Two Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford.
Narcan vending machines arrive in Rockford