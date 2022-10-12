Quiet evening ahead, though storms, some strong, to follow later on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Weather-wise, Tuesday couldn’t have been more opposite between morning and afternoon. The day started off tranquilly enough, with mixed sunshine and temperatures reaching the 70s for a whopping seventh time in October’s first eleven days!

The afternoon brought changes, and rather significant ones at that. A northeastward-lifting disturbance brought clouds our way around midday, and showers were soon to follow. As of early Tuesday evening, more than a quarter inch of rain had fallen at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, marking not only the first measurable rainfall of the month, but the first measurable rain to fall in the past 17 days. That’s the longest stretch of dry weather since last June!

A break in the action is underway, and a comfortable evening is ahead of us. The evening ahead looks to be warm, somewhat humid, and dry, albeit on the breezy side.

Once we pass the midnight hour, we’ll be watching a line of showers and thunderstorms sprout to our west and northwest ahead of a cold front. Current projections suggest storms aren’t to arrive here until between 3:00 and 5:00am. Once here, we can expect scattered showers and storms take up residence for a period of several hours, finally tapering off in the early to mid-morning hours.

For days, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline under its eye for the potential that a few of the showers and thunderstorms could briefly become severe. That remains the case, though the risk of that occurring remains very, very low. There’s roughly a 5% chance of one or two of the storms producing large hail or a brief wind gust up to 60 miles per hour. Thus, we remain in the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather, with the 3:00 to 7:00am window being the most likely one for any severe weather to occur.

Showers should come to an end around midday, or very shortly thereafter. From there, it’s possible that mixed sunshine may poke through the clouds. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 60s around midday, but as northwesterly winds lock in behind the passage of the front around midday, readings will fall rather quickly.

Speaking of the wind, it’s to be a major player in our weather for the next few days, at least. Initially, it’ll be a warm southerly wind overnight, gusting up to 30mph. The wind will remain gusty out of the south throughout most of the morning on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, the winds whip up a bit more, though they’re to turn much colder in nature, rushing in from the northwest.

Thursday, while quieter and likely to feature more in the way of sunshine, is to feature the strongest of the winds. Gusts Thursday may reach as high as 40mph in spots, and a cold wind it’s to remain. Highs Thursday aren’t to get higher than the middle 50s thanks to the gusty winds in place.

The combination of the weight of the water on the leaves and the gusty winds expected will cause many leaves to begin falling, quite possibly to the extent that raking may become necessary. However, conditions will be far from ideal for that to take place Wednesday. Thursday may offer slightly improved conditions, but Friday’s to be, by far, the best of the next three to rake any newly fallen leaves. Still, it’s not necessarily going to be ideal, as winds may remain a bit of factor. Without a doubt, the weekend will feature far more favorable raking conditions.

