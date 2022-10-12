Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night.

Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, fired shots as he was running across the street.

Officers say a residence in the 200 block of N Cherry Ave. was damaged by the gunfire as well as a vehicle parked in the 300 Block of W. Clark.

This incident falls on the heels of another shooting Sunday in which a 30-year-old Rockford man was arrested.

The department is investigating the incident and asking for anyone with information to call 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

