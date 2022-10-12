Police: Avoid intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford after a two-car crash with injuries.

Limited details about the incident were released just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via the Rockford Police Department Twitter account:

TRAFFIC CRASH: Please avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Blvd for a 2-car crash with injuries. We will update when more details are available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 12, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

