Police: Avoid intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford after a two-car crash with injuries.
Limited details about the incident were released just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via the Rockford Police Department Twitter account:
TRAFFIC CRASH: Please avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Blvd for a 2-car crash with injuries. We will update when more details are available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 12, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
