Police: Avoid intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford

Rockford police have the intersection blocked off while the investigation is underway.
Rockford police have the intersection blocked off while the investigation is underway.(Ethan Rosuck and Conor Hollingsworth)
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford after a two-car crash with injuries.

Limited details about the incident were released just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via the Rockford Police Department Twitter account:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

