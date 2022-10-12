Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection names new fire chief

Patrick Trollop will begin watch as fire chief on January 1, 2023.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new fire chief is selected to head the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.

Patrick Trollop will take over the role starting January 1, 2023. He has been with Harlem-Roscoe for 10 years, and currently serves as Battalion Chief.

Trollop was recruited after current Chief Don Shoevlin notified the Board of Trustees that he would retire by the end of 2022.

The board says that during the hiring process, Trollop demonstrated an outstanding leadership style, personality and vision for the future needs of the community.

Trollop worked in the Rockford area as a paramedic for five years. He is also a marine with a bachelor’s in Public Safety Management and a graduate of the Managing Officer Training Program through the National Fire Academy.

The department shared on Wednesday Trollop’s appointment as chief via Facebook:

