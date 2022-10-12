Firefighters teach kids about fire safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October 9 - 15 is the 100th anniversary of fire safety week and the Rockford Fire Department is reminding al residents that “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

Firefighters talked to young residents on Tuesday about actions they can take to protect themselves and their families from house fires.

Firefighters put on their gear to show kids what they look like and will be more comfortable when meeting them in an emergency.

“But as young as one or two you can start to see that they will recognize certain things and we do worry about combating that stranger danger a little bit and we are there to help them as firefighters. So, if they do see someone dressed up in that way it’s nothing to be scared of,” said arson investigator Michael Schnaper.

