Firefighters teach kids about fire safety

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October 9 - 15 is the 100th anniversary of fire safety week and the Rockford Fire Department is reminding al residents that “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

Firefighters talked to young residents on Tuesday about actions they can take to protect themselves and their families from house fires.

Firefighters put on their gear to show kids what they look like and will be more comfortable when meeting them in an emergency.

“But as young as one or two you can start to see that they will recognize certain things and we do worry about combating that stranger danger a little bit and we are there to help them as firefighters. So, if they do see someone dressed up in that way it’s nothing to be scared of,” said arson investigator Michael Schnaper.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small animal boutique makes it's grand opening
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
Blackhawk Farms Raceway
Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles celebrates the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location...
Thai restaurant opens storefront after stint at City Market

Latest News

Stateline Air Force pilot to fly over Lambeau Field
Stateline Air Force pilot to fly over Lambeau Field
Showers and storms are to become likely later tonight or early Wednesday morning.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/11/2022
Community members outraged after Auburn teen allegedly slammed, hurt by Rockford cop in 2021
Community members outraged after Auburn teen allegedly slammed, hurt by Rockford cop in 2021
Medicare 411 invites you to learn about all of your health insurance options.
Local organizations host Medicare lunch and learn in Rockford