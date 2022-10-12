Federal civil rights suit filed against officer in alleged 2021 body slam of 14-year-old Rockford student

Community members outraged after Auburn teen allegedly slammed, hurt by Rockford cop in 2021
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A viral video that surfaced this week showing surveillance footage of a Rockford school liaison officer slamming a then 14-year-old freshman at Auburn High School has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Attorneys representing the student held a news conference Wednesday outlining the details of the lawsuit which claims that officer Bradley Lauer tried to cover up misconduct by telling the family that he and the student were “scuffling” and that the student “slipped”, “fell” and “hit his head.”

The law office also shared images from the suit, claiming that they show the skull fracture the 14-year-old incurred, allegedly at the hands of officer Lauer.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGE IS GRAPHIC IN NATURE AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE.

Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying that it...
Attorneys for the Auburn High School student shared this image with the public, saying that it shows the skull fracture allegedly incurred during the physical assault.(Law Offices of Al Hofeld Jr. LLC.)

The family of the student plans to refer the surveillance video to Winnebago County District Attorney’s office for possible prosecution of officer Lauer.

