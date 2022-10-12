Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Chatham County Police Department announced that they have seized evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police still haven’t said what they think may have happened to Quinton, though they continue to search for any leads.

Police said Tuesday they believe the evidence “will help move this case forward” and that they are analyzing that evidence to “see where it leads us.”

Police Chief Jeff Hadley says those working on the case have been pulling 18-hour shifts searching for Quinton.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also addressed Quinton’s disappearance during his weekly press conference.

“This is tragic, certainly is sad,” Johnson said. “And any way that we can provide assistance to Chatham County and the Chatham County Police department as they conduct the search we will help. We’re close enough to help. We have advanced resources and some of the best professional available so as asked or requested we will provide those services.”

The Chatham County Police Department has not named any suspects or said what kind of crime may have been committed in the case of the missing child.

Quinton, a 20-month-old child, has been missing for a week. Authorities said he was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.

The Chatham County Police Department has gotten help from several agencies on the case, including the FBI, but public updates on the progress of the case have been limited.

Hadley said the limited release of information is intentional so investigators can protect any evidence they collect should the case take a criminal turn.

