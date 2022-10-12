Boxed-Up opens storage facility in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday as the city welcomes a brand-new storage facility.

Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris and state representatives welcomed Boxed-Up Self-Storage to the community. This is the facility’s sixth location in the Stateline and the first in the Belvidere area. The facility has 164 garage-style units with more than 11 different sizes and is monitored by a state-of-the-art security system.

“Today we have such challenges with the supply chain we are just glad we were able to get it built we are a few months behind, but it was good to get it done to provide something with this quality to the Boone County population,” says First Midwest Group President Sunil Puri.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.