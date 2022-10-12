Boxed-Up opens storage facility in Belvidere

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday as the city welcomes a brand-new storage facility.

Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris and state representatives welcomed Boxed-Up Self-Storage to the community. This is the facility’s sixth location in the Stateline and the first in the Belvidere area. The facility has 164 garage-style units with more than 11 different sizes and is monitored by a state-of-the-art security system.

“Today we have such challenges with the supply chain we are just glad we were able to get it built we are a few months behind, but it was good to get it done to provide something with this quality to the Boone County population,” says First Midwest Group President Sunil Puri.

