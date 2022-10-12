Block Party to usher in IceHogs home opener against Chicago Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Start the IceHogs 2022-23 season off with a bang with the IceHogs Opening Night Block Party.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, join the IceHogs at the corner of Elm and Main streets for a party before the party! Hosted by the Hard Rock Casino Rockford, 23 WIFR and 96.7 The Eagle, guests can enjoy a fun, friendly atmosphere before getting down to business with I-90 challengers and defending Calder Cup champion, the Chicago Wolves.

Admission to the block party is free and will feature Axe Throwing with Big Timber, a Hard Rock Hammy t-shirt giveaway, games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and giant Connect-4, plus a concert by Miles Nielson and The Rusted Hearts!

Food and drinks will be available from local favorites like 15th and Chris, TNT Funnel Cakes, Olivo’s Tacos, Blaz’n Magic BBQ, Ben’s Soft Pretzles and Inzombia Coffee.

After the party, the puck drops at 7 p.m! Head into the BMO Harris Bank Center to see the IceHogs open the season against the Chicago Wolves. Tickets for the game are still available.

