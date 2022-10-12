Activists demand answers after police allegedly slammed Auburn student

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Activists say they’re rallying for answers and justice at the Rockford Public School Board meeting Tuesday. This comes after a video obtained by our CBS Affiliate in Chicago spreads across social media, showing a conflict between a student and an Auburn School police officer, that allegedly left the teen with traumatic brain injuries.

Community members say the video shows Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer, slamming the student to a point where he suffered a broken skull. But the boy’s mother tells CBS 2 Chicago, the officer claimed his injuries came after he slipped and fell.

“When I signed the handbook for RPS 205, nowhere in there did it say, by the way, you’re giving us permission to have corporal punishment inflicted on your child,” said Auburn High School Parent Melissa Champion. “For any type of issue that we may have with them.”

While Melissa Champion usually advocates against ongoing issues as president of the Women’s March in Rockford, Tuesday night, she was simply an Auburn High School parent with dire concerns.

“I want answers as to how this happened, why this happened,” said Champion. “This could’ve been any one of our children.”

Champion is one of many demanding answers after she claims the 2021 footage from CBS 2, shows Office Lauer grabbing the student, then slamming him into the floor, headfirst.

“It’s really heartbreaking now, that I just am gaining access to the footage,” said Concerned Community Member Sky Gia Garcia. “But I wasn’t very surprised.”

Sky was among dozens to address the school board Tuesday night, who stated they believe there’s no reason police should be involved in school disciplinary matters, let alone leave a student battered.

“I think it’s important for people to be active about this issue,” said May 30th Alliance Member Leslie Rolfe. “To not let this issue be forgotten.”

While the district declined to comment due to ongoing litigations, school board members responded to activists as they walked out the door.

“We know other things, and we’re not allowed to talk about them,” said Rockford Public School Board Vice President Tim Rollins. “We don’t respond to you directly, we don’t give you the answers you’re asking for, it’s not that we’re not listening. It’s not because we don’t care, it’s because we’re not allowed to.”

“No group of seven will be able to solve these problems entirely on their own,” said Rockford School Board Member David Seigel. ““I’m telling you that we need help, this is not going to be a surprise to you, you’re telling us we need help.”

Meanwhile, Champion and others, hope for one future outcome.

“What we can do as a solution, to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Champion.

The student’s family hired an attorney who claims what he states was “use of deadly force” by Office Lauer, was unnecessary. He plans to comment on the case tomorrow.

