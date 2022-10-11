Tuesday morning shooting marks fourth in two days

Rockford Police investigate Halsted Road shooting
Rockford Police investigate Halsted Road shooting(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m.

This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since October 9th, all of which happened in the western half of the city.

There is no word yet on the identity of the most recent victim, or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small animal boutique makes it's grand opening
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
Blackhawk Farms Raceway
Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles celebrates the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location...
New Thai restaurant opens storefront after stint at City Market
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Protests outside proposed abortion clinic
Anti-abortion activists rally outside proposed abortion clinic in Rockford
Anti-abortion protest in Rockford
Anti-abortion protest in Rockford
Blackhawk Farms Raceway
Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway
AAA reports the peak time for deer-vehicle collisions is November and December.
Illinois ranks fourth in animal collision claims