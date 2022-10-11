Tuesday morning shooting marks fourth in two days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m.

This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since October 9th, all of which happened in the western half of the city.

There is no word yet on the identity of the most recent victim, or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

