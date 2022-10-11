Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.

