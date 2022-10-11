Rockford programs in place to educate people on domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two $500K grants will likely be approved tonight by the city of Rockford, that will be used to educate more people about domestic violence.

“There’s so many resources in our city and I think sometimes people don’t know where to turn,” said Phyllis Gallisath is the executive director with the LIAM foundation.

Studies show an estimated 10-million people in the U.S. are survivors of domestic abuse. In Rockford, experts say the total are also staggering and we must take action now.

“We need opportunities to interrupt the trauma. To give us different pathways. To show us that there is an alternative way out of the situation that we’re in and we need help,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia who manages the domestic violence and human trafficking prevention office in Rockford.

She says the city held a series of listening sessions over 10-months, to hear concerns. What came out of those meetings is the need to educate people to be allies and how kids can move forward from the violence.

“We need to put down our shields and our swords and our othering that our nation does so often. We really need to link our arms together,” said Cacciapaglia.

“LGBTQ people are also victims of domestic violence and that including these people in the conversation and focusing services specific to them is important,” said Gallisath.

LIAM Foundation is set to partner with the city. She says these programs will focus on children who will steer away from abusive behaviors.

“I think since opening in 2020 there’s a lot of domestic violence in the city. Until you’re actually doing that work and you’re meeting with people and hearing those stories. It’s hard to really grasp the reality of it,” said Gallisath.

Caccipaglia says the goal is for all trainers to be hired by January first of next year.

Organizations like Boys and Girls club, YMCA and LIAM Foundation will train individuals and sit with kids. Experts say this will hopefully minimize dating, sexual and domestic violence.

